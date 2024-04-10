(Image) Not just Trent, Jota, Bajcetic & Alisson; another injured player was back in training

Liverpool fans have been rejoicing as we saw the like of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic and Alisson Becker back in training but they weren’t the only ones.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ben Doak uploaded an image of himself back on the grass alongside a caption of: ‘Almost’.

READ MORE: (Video) Konate and Gakpo’s training love-in will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

It’s a great boost to be able to have the Scot back in the squad, as it could add for some respite for the attacking players in Europa League competition.

It’s unlikely we’ll see much of the teenager in the Premier League but he should be given some minutes, if able to play again in the coming weeks.

You can view the image of Doak via his Instagram account:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…