‘This is significant…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on Liverpool’s Amorim pursuit

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have already taken a ‘significant’ step towards potentially appointing Ruben Amorim as their next manager.

The Sporting Lisbon boss is the current frontrunner to take the reins from Jurgen Klopp once the season ends, and there were even claims that a ‘verbal agreement’ had been reached for him to take the job, although these were later refuted.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Wednesday morning, Romano outlined that Anfield chiefs have been busy behind the scenes in their dealings over the 39-year-old.

He stated: “Ruben Amorim is the favoured candidate for Liverpool for sure, but we still have to wait and see because Liverpool are discussing this possibility internally, while they have also made contacts with people close to Amorim.

“This is significant because it’s not something they did with Roberto de Zerbi or some of the other names we’ve seen in the media in recent weeks.

“Amorim remains a strong candidate – they are well informed on his contract situation and there will be more discussions over him becoming the new Liverpool manager.”

There have been numerous managers named in conjunction with the Liverpool job ever since Klopp announced his upcoming departure in January, with the likes of Xabi Alonso and De Zerbi mentioned abundantly.

However, for Romano to indicate that Anfield chiefs have only contacted people close to Amorim suggests that they’re further along the track for him than for anyone else who’d been touted as a prospective candidate in recent weeks.

Even if we’re not quite at the verbal agreement stage yet, despite reports to that effect earlier in the week, it does feel as if progress is being made in the pursuit of the Sporting boss.

We look forward to seeing how the situation develops over the coming days, with the 39-year-old now very much seeming to be the favoured option for Michael Edwards and Liverpool.

