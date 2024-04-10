‘Atalanta can beat anyone’ – £97k-p/w ace makes bullish claim ahead of facing Liverpool tomorrow

Atalanta go into their Europa League quarter-final against Liverpool as outsiders, but one of their players is openly confident in his team’s ability to spring an upset.

Gianluca Scamacca already has experience of playing at Anfield, having featured there in West Ham’s defeat to the Reds 18 months ago, and he was speaking to Sky Sport (via Gianluca Di Marzio) ahead of the first leg on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old boasted: “I think that Atalanta can beat anyone and that they can compete with anyone. We will absolutely go there to compete and to try to get through to the next round.”

However, the £97,468-per-week striker is under no illusion as to the task facing the Serie A outfit, adding: “Liverpool is one of the strongest teams in Europe, it is full of strengths.”

Scamacca’s words might sound brash and bullish, but he’s hardly likely to publicly declare that his side have little or no hope against Liverpool.

Indeed, Atalanta won on their last visit to Anfield in November 2020, and that was under their current long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini, so he’ll back his players to repeat that feat tomorrow night.

Their recent form has been mixed, with an impressive 3-0 win away to Napoli followed up by a Coppa Italia exit to Fiorentina and a shock defeat against a Cagliari team battling relegation.

Liverpool haven’t been breezing through games of late, either – they needed two goals in the final 15 minutes to see off rock-bottom Sheffield United at Anfield just last week – so Jurgen Klopp will have his players warned not to take the Nerazzurri lightly.

However, if the Reds play to their full potential, their quality should shine through against an Atalanta side who are capable of causing problems with the likes of Scamacca and reported LFC target Teun Koopmeiners.

