What Sky Sports journalist is now saying about Amorim & Liverpool should put fans on red alert

Florian Plettenberg appears to have confirmed a recent update on Ruben Amorim’s future amid ongoing Liverpool links.

The renowned Sky Germany journalist tweeted ‘👀✔️’ underneath @LFCTransferRoom’s tweet on X (formerly Twitter), relaying one claim from Renascenca.

The outlet asserted the Portuguese coach had informed Sporting’s president, Federico Varandas, about Liverpool’s interest in the interest of kickstarting the search for a potential successor.

👀✔️ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 10, 2024

The German reporter had inspired a series of relative rebuttals from journalists in England and Portugal over his claim that the ex-Benfica star had made a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Merseysiders.

Liverpool’s next manager: Ruben Amorim to Anfield?

Sources close to Liverpool have indicated that the search is far from finalised, even if the 39-year-old is an appreciated quantity.

That said, it’s difficult to believe that the likes of Thiago Motta, Julian Nagelsmann and Michel Sanchez are more intriguing candidates than Amorim.

The Sporting coach fits the bill for everything you’d expect us to be looking for in a Jurgen Klopp replacement. He’s charismatic, tactically astute and capable of winning over a fanbase – even if the odds are against him!

He might find filling the German tactician’s shoes more challenging than convincing Sporting’s fanbase to fall in love with a former Benfica footballer, of course!

