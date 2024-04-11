(Video) Alexander-Arnold spotted with a new look ahead of Liverpool comeback

Every Liverpool fan will be counting down the minutes before we get to see Trent Alexander-Arnold back on the pitch for the Reds and it seems there will be something different.

As the Scouser jogged out to training in front of the gathered media ahead of our match with Atalanta, he was wearing a new pair of boots.

The signature design has been rumoured to be released for a while now and it seems that our No.66 is primed and ready to show them off (read more about it via Footy Headlines).

The buzz of having the playmaker in the team will be great but seeing him in a new pair of Adidas Predators could make it even more special for some.

You can view footage of Alexander-Arnold’s new boots (from 1:21) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

