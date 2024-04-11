(Video) ‘I want…’: Amorim sends clear message about Liverpool managerial role

Ruben Amorim is the most hotly tipped candidate at present for the Liverpool job and he’s responded to rumours around possibly leaving Portugal.

Speaking with the press, the 39-year-old said: “I did not meet Liverpool for any interview and there’s no agreement, it’s not true.

“I’m Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn’t meet any club. Nothing has been agreed. Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future.”

READ MORE: (Video) “I just don’t understand”: Klopp reacts to backlash to Liverpool changing fortunes

It was a clear message from the Sporting Lisbon boss that he doesn’t want these stories to continue, as the former Braga man is in the hunt for a league title of his own.

With the business end of the season being upon us, it’s time for everyone to focus on the here and now.

You can watch Amorim’s comments via @B24PT and read the quotes via @FabrizioRomano on X:

“I did NOT meet Liverpool for any interview and there’s no agreement, it’s not true”. “I’m Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn’t meet any club. Nothing has been agreed”. “Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future”pic.twitter.com/7uTSOf4JDz — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 11, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…