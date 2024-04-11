Carragher knows exactly what Liverpool should do after humbling Atalanta loss

Liverpool fans hoping for a sign of a fire being lit in the squad’s bellies after the disappointment of points dropped at Old Trafford will have been left baffled at their display in Europe.

From start to finish the Reds were bullied, man for man, across the pitch by Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side.

It raises serious questions about how the Merseysiders approach the remaining leg in Bergamo – to which Jamie Carragher offered a solution on X (formerly Twitter).

Awful result & performance from Liverpool, the only consolation about getting beat so heavily is Jurgen should play a full second string in the second leg & go all in for the league! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 11, 2024

Go for it in Bergamo

We can understand and respect the rationale on offer from our former defender, and fellow Liverpool content creators, though our view on the matter does differ.

Once we’ve all put the raw emotions aside, we can all, hopefully, accept the possibility of a European comeback away in enemy territory – as unlikely as it may seem at this current point in time.

3-0 to Atalanta – and a very well-deserved victory for the visitors it must be said – but it’s still only half-time in this tie.

When all’s said and done, no club does European comebacks like Liverpool Football Club.

