Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Atalanta: Klopp favourite starts first game since February in strong XI

Liverpool are set to take on Atalanta in the Europa League against a flag-less backdrop.

This follows the club’s controversial decision to raise ticket prices, inviting a hefty backlash from fan groups, including Spion Kop and Spirit of Shankly (SOS).

We will pay our respects to the 97 with Hillsborough flags only at this weekends league match, as always with it being the closest game to the 15th of April. — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 10, 2024

Jurgen Klopp said this on Spion’s decision: “The flags are not there but as long are the people are there, it’s all good. I understand the concerns and discussion, definitely. I understand where the supporters are coming from and they will find a solution, I’m sure.”

Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen take on West Ham, Benfica face Marseille and AC Milan play against Roma.

Liverpool vs Atalanta team news

Caoimhin Kelleher remains between the sticks, as expected, ahead of Gian Piero Gasperini and his Italian top-flight outfit’s arrival.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate partner up in the heart of defence for our Europa League quarter-final encounter.

A midfield three of Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones (his first start for the Merseysiders since Burnley in February) and Alexis Mac Allister has been selected.

Up top, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott have been given the nod by Klopp to line up at Anfield.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Team news is in for tonight's #UEL clash with Atalanta 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2024

