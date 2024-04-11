(Video) “Our fans are amazing”: Elliott on how LFC supporters make the difference at Anfield

There’s a maximum of two European nights under the lights with Jurgen Klopp as our manager and Harvey Elliott is relishing the chance to play at home once again.

Asked what difference is made by our fans, the midfielder said: “It’s our fans, our fans are amazing, not only at Anfield but away games as well.

“They travel all around the world to watch us play, they drive us on and they’re our 12th man, as many people have said. For us playing at Anfield, walking out to You’ll Never Walk Alone, hearing the fans sing, there’s no better feeling and better buzz to go out and play our football.

“Even if we’re trailing or not having the best of games, they’re always there supporting us. As players, that’s all you can ask for. Anfield is one of a kind and our fans are special, there’s no doubt about that. I’m sure we’ll see it again tomorrow night.”

It’s not hard to be able to tell that the 21-year-old is a boyhood Red and if he wasn’t part of the action on the pitch, you can imagine the young man being fanatical in the stands instead.

Let’s hope we live up to this billing and, even with the planned protests, create an intimidating atmosphere for Atalanta.

You can watch Elliott’s comments (from 10:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

