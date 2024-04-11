(Video) Crossbar then post: Harvey Elliott agonisingly close to delightful opening goal v Atalanta

Harvey Elliott was denied by not one but two pieces of goal frame as he came agonisingly close to putting Liverpool in front against Atalanta tonight.

In the 26th minute of the Europa League clash at Anfield, the visitors could only clear a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick straight to the 21-year-old, who shifted the ball onto his left foot before letting fly.

His curling shot struck the crossbar and then came back down off the post and back into play before the away side eventually cleared their lines.

It was mightily unfortunate for Elliott, who must’ve thought he’d be about to celebrate his fourth goal of the season when he got his shot off, only for the woodwork to thwart him on the double.

