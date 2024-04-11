Journalist revels in ‘frankly ridiculous’ Liverpool team news for Atalanta clash

From being forced to blood a series of academy youngsters during Liverpool’s injury crisis earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp now has an abundance of riches from which to choose.

The 56-year-old has the luxury of making six changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s Europa League clash against Atalanta, and the substitutes’ bench is further supplemented by three players returning from lengthy absences.

Reacting to the LFC team news on the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog, Paul Gorst welcomed the ‘frankly ridiculous’ squad depth which is now avaiable to the German.

He posted (19:05): “Fair to say the selection dilemmas for Jurgen Klopp have been of a much different nature than in recent weeks and months. The strength of that bench is quite frankly ridiculous. Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Jota, Robertson…There is ample in reserve should it be needed this evening.”

Team news is in for tonight's #UEL clash with Atalanta 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2024

It’s only been a few short weeks since Klopp fast-tracked the likes of Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and James McConnell into the starting XI, such was the extent of Liverpool’s injury crisis.

The youngsters all stepped up commendably, but Reds fans will no doubt be hugely relieved to have a nearly fully-fit squad available once more, especially after being forced to do without so many big-name players throughout February and March.

Diogo Jota’s impending return finally gives us the luxury of having all five senior forwards from which to choose, and as soon as Trent comes back into the side, we’ll have one of our most lethal creative options pulling the strings once more.

Liverpool’s starting XI tonight is by no means a weak one, yet to have players like those two to call upon if needed – as well as Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai – is a testament to what an outstanding squad Klopp has when almost everyone is fit.

Truth be told, you could make a darn good XI out of our substitutes for this game!

