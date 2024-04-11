(images) Heartwarming moment Klopp made time for young fan outside training ground

As much as we all hate to admit it, Jurgen Klopp’s days at Liverpool are numbered and it seems like he’s trying to make the extra effort to make the most of every single one.

Abi White took to X to write: ‘Little people with BIG dreams ♥️🤩 Jurgen Klopp making those dreams come true!!’ and uploaded several images alongside it:

It’s great to see the boss taking time out of his busy schedule to make the day for a young fan and her family, a moment none of them will surely forget.

We’ll always hold what the German gave us on the pitch with high regard but it could be possible that his legacy off the field is even more important.

