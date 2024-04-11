Journalist spotted what Klopp did after second Atalanta goal; didn’t get the desired response

When even the majority of Liverpool fans inside Anfield don’t heed a rallying call from Jurgen Klopp, you know it’s been a bad night.

An inexplicably flat and turgid Reds performance has been brutally punished by Atalanta, who took a 2-0 lead when Gianluca Scamacca neeted his second of the game in the 60th minute.

Immediately after that goal, Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle noticed what the manager did to try and get the crowd behind his team, but it didn’t elicit the desired response.

He posted on X: “Klopp turns to the Main Stand and urges them to raise the volume. About four people respond. Lots of disinterested #LFC fans this evening”.

Klopp turns to the Main Stand and urges them to raise the volume. About four people respond. Lots of disinterested #LFC fans this evening — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 11, 2024

Even considering the absence of flags on the Kop tonight as Liverpool fans protested against a rise in ticket prices, it’s been a weirdly subdued night at Anfield.

It hasn’t helped that a team which has shown plenty of character and quality all season has been sorely lacking on both of those fronts against Atalanta, who’ve taken full advantage and now have firm control of this Europa League tie.

There have been a few occasions in the past when Klopp turned to the Main Stand behind him gesturing for the volume to be raised, and the fans have readily obliged.

That it hasn’t happened tonight is eerie and worrying. There have been so many great European nights at Anfield, but this has been one of the worst in recent memory. Even for a club who are well versed in famous continental comebacks, it’ll take something special to rescue this quarter-final tie.

