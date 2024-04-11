(Image) Kelleher’s facial stars testify to heroic early save as he takes one for the team

Goalkeepers are accustomed to putting their body on the line, but Caoimhin Kelleher well and truly took one for the team in the opening minutes of Liverpool’s Europa League clash tonight.

The Irishman was called upon to make a heroic last-ditch save from a close-range Mario Pasalic shot inside the first five minutes against Atalanta, taking the ball in his face as he deflected it out for a corner kick.

The cameras panned to him shortly afterwards, and the 25-year-old’s left cheek bore a visible scar from where he blocked the attempt from the Croatian midfielder.

In an era where elite footballers are often accused of being overly theatrical, Kelleher summoned all of his warrior spirit to ensure that Liverpool didn’t concede an early goal tonight. He’ll be getting plenty of thanks from his teamates and manager in the dressing room afterwards!

You can see Kelleher’s scars below, via @SamueILFC on X: