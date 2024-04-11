(Video) Klopp declares Liverpool midfielder’s Anfield presence is a ‘match made in heaven’

Liverpool fans will be dreading the day that we say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp but it’s clear that he believes that we’re in safe hands with one player.

Speaking with TNT Sport about Harvey Elliott, the boss said: “This is really a match made in heaven because he is a super player and will get better and better and better, and he is in a place for the club he loves.”

The 21-year-old is not only playing for the club he loves but is also doing so with great ability, with each performance proving why the manager has such respect for his midfielder.

Now the job for the boyhood Red is to get himself a starting role at Anfield, perhaps under the new manager at the club.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Elliott (from 10:02) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

