(Video) “I just don’t understand”: Klopp reacts to backlash to Liverpool changing fortunes

Liverpool entered this campaign as outsiders for a top-four finish but now we have seen our team succeed on three fronts thus far, Jurgen Klopp doesn’t understand comments about his squad.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the boss said: “So, being in [the title race] and now all of a sudden getting the role [of favourites] handed, we have something to lose, I don’t understand it.

“I just don’t understand it, you cannot be the challenger the whole year and nobody expects you to be there and you are there and all of a sudden you can lose it, that makes no sense.”

Instead of our extraordinary efforts being complemented for the fact that we’re even in the race, criticism is being aimed at a team with a trophy in the bag, placed second in the league via goal difference and in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Let’s hope we can feed off this backlash though and use it to fire us up and ensure a successful end to the campaign.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 5:45) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

