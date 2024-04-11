(Video) Jurgen Klopp turns interview on its head with awkward question for TNT pundit

Jurgen Klopp has to be one of the most intriguing interviewees working in sport at this moment in time.

The German tactician turned one interview with TNT pundit, and former Liverpool and Everton goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis, on its head after inquiring why the 43-year-old played for the Toffees.

The 43-year-old recovered incredibly quickly, admitting she had married an Evertonian and pointing to the Reds’ relegation as a significant factor underpinning her decision-making process.

