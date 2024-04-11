Top Liverpool Stars Who Have Attended the Grand National

As football lovers, it can be quite hard to give your heart over to another sport. If there isn’t Luis Diaz taking the gap on the edge of the field or Mo Salah swinging one into the back of the net, then it’s very hard to get massively interested, but we’d suggest that you make an exception for the Grand National.

In the words of Liverpool legend John Barnes, the Grand National is like the FA Cup finals of old – full of excitement, tension, and that grandiose olden-day charm. Whether he’s there to bet on a favourite horse to win or simply there to soak in the atmosphere, it’s a sporting event which can sit alongside any Liverpool fixture.

Don’t believe us? We’re going to run through the top Liverpool stars who have given their heart to both football and horse racing, having been spotted at the Grand National numerous times over the last few years.

Ian Rush

Starting with the Liverpool legend that is Ian Rush. Now 62, the Welshman has become a regular at Aintree Racecourse over the last eight years, and he has recently paid particular homage to its impressive rejuvenation since his younger days as a footballer.

Sadly, while he enjoys watching the races, he isn’t the best at betting the winner. Last year, he backed the Big Breakaway to achieve glory, only to lose out to winner Corach Rambler. Better luck this year, Ian!

John Barnes

We mentioned Digger before, and he’s another Liverpool legend who’s both a regular attendee and a regular bettor – although perhaps not the sort of Grand National bettor to which you’re accustomed.

It was back in his Liverpool glory days that he bet he could beat Alan Hansen in a race to Becher’s Brook. Being at the Grand National, he was wearing a suit and some cowboy boots, and he subsequently pulled his hamstring to miss out on the FA Cup semi-final. His manager wasn’t too mad, though – he had money on Hansen to win.

Fabio Borini

We all want to be as cool as the Italian who first made his name as a Liverpool winger. On the field he looks pretty impressive, but nothing will be as eye-catching as him walking out during the Grand National in 2015 wearing salmon chinos and a suave cream jacket.

With his partner Erin O’Neill wearing a sophisticated 60s-inspired dress beside him, the two of them were undoubtedly the hottest tickets at the Grand National that year.

Michael Owen

Having played for the Reds for seven years before moving to Real Madrid – something we’re still pretty salty about! – he will always be the legendary Liverpool player who netted us 118 goals to bring us the FA Cup, two League Cups, a Super Cup and the UEFA Cup.

Nowadays, he’s swapped the football field for the training paddock. He’s now a co-owner of several horses, and he even netted £169,000 at the Grand National in 2021. Like he needs the money!

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher arriving at Ladies Day in 2017 will never not be iconic. There he is in a plain blue suit, managing to stand out from a crowd full of brightly coloured outfits and outlandish feather hats. Still, he appeared to be in good spirits, and he probably had a better time than he did in 2020, when we were all treated to a virtual race rather than the real deal.

Thankfully, live events are well and truly back with us, and footballers like Carragher might well be seen strutting their stuff once again come 13 April. As ever, we’ll just have to tune in to find out!