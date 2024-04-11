‘Perfect fit’: Liverpool told 39-y/o manager would ‘tick all the boxes’ for them

Liverpool have been told that Ruben Amorim ‘ticks all the boxes’ for them as a managerial successor for Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese head coach has been heavily linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield ahead of the 56-year-old’s impending end-of-season departure.

“Amorim ticks all the boxes for Liverpool but I also think that Liverpool ticks all the boxes for him,” football analyst Zach Lowy told RedmenTV.

“His ambition, his competitive mindset… and if he does end up joining Liverpool, I have no doubt he would be a success.”

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has repeatedly suggested that talks are moving in the right direction, with the latest claim being that the 39-year-old has informed Sporting’s president of the Reds’ interest.

Sporting context

With the greatest of respect to Sporting, once Amorim has potentially secured the Primeira Liga for a second time in four years – what is left to accomplish?

As Lowy rightly points out, it’s unlikely that the Lisbon-based outfit will be able to seriously compete for major honours in Europe given their status in the footballing world.

Sporting Lisbon are four points clear of Benfica – (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

With that in mind, it logically makes sense that the former Benfica star would be open to a fresh challenge with greater resources behind him.

He’d get that at Liverpool – the only question that remains is whether he wants to be the man to follow Jurgen Klopp.

