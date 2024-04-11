‘Perfect fit’: Liverpool told 39-y/o manager would ‘tick all the boxes’ for them

Liverpool have been told that Ruben Amorim ‘ticks all the boxes’ for them as a managerial successor for Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese head coach has been heavily linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield ahead of the 56-year-old’s impending end-of-season departure.

“Amorim ticks all the boxes for Liverpool but I also think that Liverpool ticks all the boxes for him,” football analyst Zach Lowy told RedmenTV.

“His ambition, his competitive mindset… and if he does end up joining Liverpool, I have no doubt he would be a success.”

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has repeatedly suggested that talks are moving in the right direction, with the latest claim being that the 39-year-old has informed Sporting’s president of the Reds’ interest.

Sporting context

With the greatest of respect to Sporting, once Amorim has potentially secured the Primeira Liga for a second time in four years – what is left to accomplish?

As Lowy rightly points out, it’s unlikely that the Lisbon-based outfit will be able to seriously compete for major honours in Europe given their status in the footballing world.

With that in mind, it logically makes sense that the former Benfica star would be open to a fresh challenge with greater resources behind him.

He’d get that at Liverpool – the only question that remains is whether he wants to be the man to follow Jurgen Klopp.

