(Photo) What Man Utd golden boy posted on IG immediately after Atalanta humbled Liverpool

Rasmus Hojlund was understandably delighted with his former side’s victory over Liverpool in the Europa League.

His automatic rivalry with the Reds, per his relationship with current club Manchester United, might also have something to do with his latest post on Instagram.

The Red Devils attacker shared a Bergamesque phrase ‘Mola Mia’ – which when translated means ‘never give up’ – after the visitors secured a historic 3-0 win at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund’s official Instagram account: