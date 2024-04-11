Manchester City could cede title to Liverpool or Arsenal after 27-y/o’s alarming statement

Manchester City are, obviously, a very good footballing side.

How dependent they are on the services of world-class holding midfielder of Rodri, however, is at least open to debate.

The Spanish international has been ever-present for the Sky Blues this term, making his 41st appearance for the club against Real Madrid in the Champions League – a figure that is taking a toll on the footballer.

“I do need a rest,” the former Atletico Madrid midfielder was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“Let’s see how we speak, how we live the situation. Sometimes it is what it is.

“I need to adjust. It [rest] is something we are planning, yes.”

How well do Manchester City do without Rodri?

Let’s take a look at the four domestic games Rodri missed through suspension, shall we?

Newcastle (A – Carabao Cup): 1-0 defeat

Wolves (A – Premier League): 2-1 defeat

Arsenal (A – Premier League): 1-0 defeat

Aston Villa (A – Premier League): 1-0 defeat

Four games, four defeats for the incumbent English top-flight champions. Admittedly, two wins were secured against Luton Town and Huddersfield in the FA Cup – two fixtures the footballer sat on the bench for.

That’s looking like a pretty stark, not to mention concerning, correlation for Pep Guardiola’s men should Rodri need to take a brief hiatus from the first-team.

With only seven games to go in the league, it could be the death knell for Manchester City’s title hopes.

Where and when will the rest be taken?

Critically, also, for how long will the Cityzens be without their star man?

One might imagine the defensive midfielder will be allowed a rest in a game you’d expect the remaining squad to carry the club over the line.

Saturday’s home clash with Luton Town, you would imagine, represents a particularly ideal opportunity.

They couldn’t drop points at home to Rob Edwards’ men, even without Rodri, could they?

