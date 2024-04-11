(Photo) No flags on the Kop as Liverpool fans protest rising ticket prices

Anfield without flags on a European night has to be one of the most depressing sights in sport.

Liverpool fans rightly engaged in the protest against rising ticket prices ahead of the Reds’ Europa League quarter-final clash with Atalanta.

The Merseyside giants announced a 2% increase in prices for season tickets and members’ tickets next season.

A reminder that football truly is nothing without the fans. Now it’s on the club to do the right thing and listen to the concerns of Spirit of Shankly (and an entire fanbase).

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @dmlynchlfc: