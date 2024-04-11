‘Red-hot’: Transfer insider dropped a bombshell on Liverpool manager search – report

Liverpool have reportedly reached an ‘advanced’ stage in talks with Ruben Amorim ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure this summer.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reported that the Portuguese coach ‘is the red-hot favourite’ to follow in the 56-year-old’s footsteps at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have allegedly sorted an agreement ‘in principle’, following Florian Plettenberg’s prior assertion that a verbal agreement had been similarly arranged.

“Liverpool are making headway in the search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement,” the journalist spoke on the Inside Track podcast.

“Amorim is the red-hot favourite to replace the German in the dugout at Anfield.

“Talks are ongoing with Liverpool and his agent and a deal has been agreed in principle.

“It looks like he will make that move to the Premier League in the summer.”

Next Liverpool manager: Amorim at the head of the queue

The former Braga boss made clear in a recent press conference that he’d yet to hold a meeting with us.

How to interpret the 39-year-old’s comments is the question. Amorim didn’t rule out intermediaries acting on his behalf, as you might expect him to whilst his Sporting Lisbon side push for a second title win in four seasons.

It remains to be seen whether we can get this managerial signing over the line, though the common perception does seem to be that the ex-Benfica footballer is well-admired on the red half of Merseyside.

