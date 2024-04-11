(Video) ‘Feels bad’: Van Dijk’s honest Atalanta interview even more painful than United

Virgil van Dijk must have been experiencing a heavy dose of deja vu as he answered questions following a 3-0 loss to Atalanta.

The Dutchman was once again forced to explain a baffling Liverpool performance, this time at home.

‘This feels bad’ was the No.4’s assertion after Gian Piero Gasperini’s Serie A-based outfit punished the hosts in every aspect on the pitch.

The Reds shouldn’t dwell on it for too long, but boy do we need to learn from these mistakes and show some genuine nerve at the most critical stage of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballontnt: