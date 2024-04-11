(Video) Watch what Ruben Amorim did to Porto’s Pepe during intense Sporting clash

Inevitably, football fans have scoured the internet for clips of Ruben Amorim amid the Portuguese head coach’s links to Liverpool.

The 39-year-old, it very much seems, still has some bite about him despite having hung up his playing boots in 2016.

In footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @chillhoggy, the Sporting Lisbon boss was seen telling FC Porto star Pepe exactly what he thought of him during the two sides’ meeting.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @chillhoggy:

