(Video) Ashley Williams accuses Liverpool fans of ‘horrible’ hate mail after match that didn’t exist

Ashley Williams grew up as a Liverpool fan but has been explaining how he stopped supporting the club but his evidence behind this statement, really doesn’t make sense.

Speaking on FILTHYFELLAS, the former Swansea City captain said: “I grew up a Liverpool fan and then do you remember the year [2013/14] they nearly won and Gerrard slipped?

“So, in the January we played them we beat them 4-2 at home yeah and I had a collision with Coutinho and he broke or dislocated his shoulder or something, he was out for the season which was, nobody said nothing.

“And then when they didn’t win the the league my fan mail was packed, packed full it was horrible from Liverpool fans.”

A story that certainly doesn’t paint our supporters in a good light but seeing as that season saw us play against the Welsh side twice – it’s a strange comment to make.

Not only that but in 14 appearances against us, the former Everton man only won twice (in 2012 and 2016) and the injury that Phillipe Coutinho did pick up at the Liberty Stadium saw him miss only five league games where Brendan Rodgers’ side lost just once.

The actual result was a 2-2 draw and of course it was dropped points when we came so close to winning the league but parts of this story have been hugely fabricated to paint our fans out to be the villains.

You can watch Williams’ comments (from 17:18) via FILTHYFELLAS on YouTube:

