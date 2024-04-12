Falk: Liverpool-linked £34m ace ‘may want to leave’; he’s ‘being courted by English clubs’

Xabi Alonso won’t be leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool this summer, but there’s a chance that some of his players might.

Christian Falk has indicated that Piero Hincapie could push for an exit if competition for places remains intense, with the 22-year-old being ‘courted’ by multiple Premier League clubs amid a reported asking price of €40m (£34.1m).

Writing in his latest Fact Files column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the German football insider outlined: “So far, the [Bundesliga] leaders have a strong squad from positions one to 18. If Jonathan Tah stays, another central defender may want to leave to play at another club: Piero Hincapié (22).

“The Ecuadorian is being courted by English clubs like Tottenham. Transfer fee: at least €40m, which Simon Rolfes and Xabi Alonso could immediately invest in the new team.”

Falk didn’t specify Liverpool among the English clubs who are courting Hincapie, but the Ecuador defender has been linked with the Reds intermittently for the past few months, so there’s a strong possibility that they may still be interested in him.

Primarily a centre-back but also capable of lining out on the left flank (Transfermarkt), the 22-year-old is renowned for being remarkably comfortable in possession of the ball.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months for progressive carries per 90 (2.22), and also the top 8% for passes per 90 (83.93) and progressive passes per game (5.73).

If Liverpool’s next manager is someone who places huge value in playing out from the back and having defenders who are astute with the ball at their feet, then they might well fancy a move for Hincapie, especially if the Ecuadorian is open to departing Leverkusen.

It remains to be seen whether he’s truly on the Anfield wish list for the summer, but his name could be one to watch over the coming weeks.

