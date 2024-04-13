(Video) Amorim makes another Sporting statement; doesn’t want to leave

Liverpool fans have seen Xabi Alonso rule himself out the race and now Ruben Amorim seems keen to also distance himself from the job.

Speaking via Record in Portugal (translated), the 39-year-old said: “I don’t feel like my time [at Sporting] is over; I feel motivated.”

It’s something that Sporting Lisbon fans will probably enjoy hearing, especially as they are in the hunt for a league title in this campaign.

One thing that is for sure though is that speculation around his (and Jurgen Klopp’s) future is not beneficial for short-term success.

