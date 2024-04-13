(Video) Stefan Bajcetic highlights as he makes long awaited injury comeback

Stefan Bajcetic has played less than 90 minutes in the past year for the first-team and his injury absence has been long and grueling for the midfielder.

Thankfully though, a return to fitness is a lot closer with the 19-year-old performing for 30 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United for the U21s in Premier League 2.

Highlights of the Spaniard’s performance in Manchester have already circulated online and should excite our supporters.

We’ve still got a lot of football to play before the campaign ends and the return of this academy graduate could provide a big boost in the short and long term.

You can watch Bajcetic’s highlights courtesy of LFC TV (via @cnsultra on X):

