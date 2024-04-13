(Video) Danns scores ridiculous backheel at Old Trafford; too good for U21s

Jayden Danns has been one of the standout members of Klopp’s Kids this season and he’s continuing to show why we all think so much of him.

Liverpool U21s beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in Premier League 2 but the Scouser stole the headlines with one special moment.

Lewis Koumas, another young man who’s starred for the first-team this season, drove down the left wing and then found the striker in the box.

The 18-year-old showed his strength and skill as he held two defenders off before expertly back-heeling the ball into the back of the net.

You can watch Danns’ goal via @LFC on X:

Absolutely magnificent from Jayden Danns 🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/OSgP70vqcB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 12, 2024

