(Video) Ex-Arsenal man’s three-word Liverpool prediction illustrates lost form

Liverpool were the favourites to win the Premier League and Europa League last week but two bad results have seen us lose our control of the competitions and belief in our side is waning.

Speaking on ESPN, Kieran Gibbs was asked how worried he was that Arsenal could be caught by Jurgen Klopp’s side and said: “Not that worried.”

It’s a damning example of how our form has suffered in recent games but now it’s up to the players and supporters to show a reaction against Crystal Palace.

Every match is a must-win if we want a fairytale ending to the manager’s story on Merseyside, let’s hope we can achieve it.

You can watch Gibbs’ comments on Liverpool and Arsenal via ESPN UK on YouTube:

