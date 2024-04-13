(Video) Kaide Gordon scores rocket goal to compete with outrageous Danns finish

If you haven’t seen Liverpool U21s 3-0 victory over their Manchester United counterparts on Friday night – you’ve missed out!

Kaide Gordon was one of several scorers on the night, delivering a long-range rocket to double the scoreline at Old Trafford.

Jayden Danns also found the net with a ludicrous backheel goal that may inspire memories of Sadio Mane during his Anfield days.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @VidsAcademy):

