(Video) Klopp selects dream gig to end Liverpool career; could perform at his final game

Jurgen Klopp is fully committed to Liverpool but it’s clear that his head will start drifting to saying goodbye at Anfield and what his final day as boss would look like.

Asked to select a dream performer for a gig that could grace the affair, the 56-year-old said: “It’s easy to say it would be The Beatles it would be Beatles 100%, The Beatles.

“The song, obviously a couple of clubs use Beatles songs as their songs if I’m right, if I hear that right. So they could easily choose the song but I love them all.

“But actually which band who is alive, then it’s Die Toten Hosen.“

It seems highly unlikely that even the living members of the Beatles would perform for the German’s farewell but seeing as our manager is close friends with lead singer Campino, who’s also a big Red himself, there’s a strong the German band performing could happen.

We’re in an unprecedented situation as we prepare to say goodbye to a club legend and let’s hope there’s more than just the occasion to celebrate on the day.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 6:39) via Sky News on YouTube:

