(Video) Bad news for Ulla; Klopp makes domestic admission that won’t please his wife

It’s not long until Jurgen Klopp’s historic reign at Liverpool will come to an end and the boss has been looking ahead to life after the Reds.

Asked if he can cook, the German replied: “No, hot water? I get water somehow hot but that’s pretty much for a tea, does it count?

“I’m not interested, I was raised in the Black Forest in a family with two other sisters, I said a couple of times that I only knew where the kitchen was because the smell came from there!”

It doesn’t sound like the 56-year-old’s wife, Ulla, will be too happy with having to do all the cooking for the pair now that our manager is stepping away from football.

Perhaps learning this new skill can keep him busy but there’ll always be a place for him at Anfield if he needs an escape!

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 5:45) via Sky News on YouTube:

