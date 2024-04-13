No: Liverpool told ideal managerial candidate probably won’t join them now

Paul Merson has called to question whether Roberto De Zerbi would be a good fit as Liverpool’s next manager.

The former Arsenal footballer was comparatively more complimentary about Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, whom he feels is the more likely candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

“As for Roberto De Zerbi, I think teams have caught on with the way Brighton play,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote for Sportskeeda.

“I’d have been surprised if he got the Liverpool job, they need someone who is winning football matches week in and week out at the top level. If Liverpool drop points, there will be headlines in the newspapers.

“Ruben Amorim on the other hand – I can see that. What he’s doing with Sporting is outstanding, he’s working under severe pressure and delivering. I don’t think that’s the case with De Zerbi. He’s still a good manager but I don’t think he’s ready for a massive club yet.”

The Primeira Liga outfit took themselves seven points clear of nearest rivals Benfica with a convincing 4-0 win over Gil Vicente.

What has Amorim since said about his future?

There are now serious questions over whether the 39-year-old will indeed be the man to replace the outbound Liverpool boss this summer.

The former Braga boss will have raised eyebrows in the our recruitment team after admitting to reporters that he doesn’t feel his cycle with Sporting is over.

Whether we take this at total face value or an invitation to make a better offer behind the scenes – assuming we’re hard at work behind the scenes with Amorim’s entourage – remains to be seen.

It’s yet another potential managerial blow – and one we perhaps didn’t anticipate facing so close to the end of the season.

