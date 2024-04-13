(Image) Liverpool fans will be interested to see message Sporting fans sent to Amorim

It’s no secret that Liverpool are strongly linked with Ruben Amorim possibly becoming our new manager and supporters from his current club have responded to these rumours.

In an away match against Gil Vicente, the travelling Sporting Lisbon fans unveiled a banner that read (translated): ‘#StayAmorim’ three times.

READ MORE: (Video) Danns scores ridiculous backheel at Old Trafford; too good for U21s

It’s a clear message from the Portuguese side that they don’t want to lose a manager that is hotly tipped with a move to Anfield this summer.

It seems safe to say that there’s going to be plenty of rumours in the coming weeks and months, let’s hope it doesn’t distract from any on-field matters in the meantime though.

You can view the image of the Sporting fans message to Amorim courtesy of Sport.tv (via @AnfieldSector on X):

Sporting CP fans with a "Stay Amorim" banner. pic.twitter.com/7fwQD3trqv — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) April 12, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…