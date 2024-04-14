BBC Sport pundit blown away by ‘absolutely brilliant’ thing £37m Liverpool player did v Palace

Neil Lennon was left suitably impressed by one ‘absolutely brilliant’ move that almost forced a Luis Diaz equaliser.

The Colombian (signed for £37m in January 2022) went for the sensational with a scissor kick that severely challenged opposing No.1 Dean Henderson in the Crystal Palace box.

“Absolutely brilliant football. What a save, what a move. Luis Diaz scissor kicks that in the air and it almost goes in, Henderson has to punch it away. It’s brilliant football,” the former Celtic boss spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

Eberechi Eze, sadly, was the man to break the deadlock after some lax defending in the Reds’ box.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fans may have missed journalist’s breaking Liverpool announcement yesterday

READ MORE: Carragher knows exactly what Liverpool should do after humbling Atalanta loss

Liverpool not learning lessons

It’s difficult to come away from observing the first half of action at Anfield feeling as if lessons have been learned.

Once again, we’ve appeared too slack and lethargic in key defensive moments, whilst not capitalising on a bajillion scoring opportunities in the final third.

In the context of it being Jurgen Klopp’s final season at L4, not to mention one of the German’s three final home games, it’s especially disappointing.

This wasn’t the right time for everything to fall apart, Liverpool. This shouldn’t have been in the script.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!