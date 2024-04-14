(Video) ‘That’s got to stop…’ – Carragher highlights issue Liverpool must fix in title race

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to tighten up defensively if they’re to end Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club as Premier League champions.

The Reds go into today’s clash against Crystal Palace having not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches, with five goals conceded over the past week to Manchester United and Atalanta.

Speaking to Sky Sports at Anfield prior to this afternoon’s game, the ex-LFC defender said: “There is a feeling when you play Liverpool that you’ll get a chance, and it’s been there for most of the season.

“I think there’s 20 times this season where Liverpool have conceded the first goal. Between now and the end of the season, that’s got to stop.

“Liverpool must get back to keeping clean sheets, and if they do that, they have enough firepower on the pitch and also on the bench to come on and score goals. They’ve got to take that feeling away, and that would give everyone in this stadium and Liverpool supporters watching belief that they can win the Premier League.”

While we’ve only lost six out of 50 matches in all competitions this season (including two Europa League group defeats of no real consequence), it’s a worrying sign that we’ve fallen behind in 40% of those games.

Although the resilience to routinely come back from losing positions is a welcome sight, it’s not something on which Liverpool will want to be dependent as they aim to see off Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

A win today is essential; a clean sheet would also be most desirable.

You can view Carragher’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: