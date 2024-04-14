‘How often do we say…’ – Jamie Carragher left raging at £140k-p/w Liverpool player v Palace

Jamie Carragher was left raging at one Liverpool player during the second half of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Reds were trailing 0-1 at half-time and spurned a good opportunity to equalise 10 minutes after the interval when Darwin Nunez’s close-range effort was hit straight at Eagles goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports in reaction to that missed chance, the ex-LFC defender rued (15:15): “Darwin Nunez has got to score. How often do we say that?”

Nunez will always be appreciated by Liverpool fans for his indefatigable attitude, even on days when things aren’t going his way.

However, while the £140,000-per-week striker might already have 18 goals this season, it’s inescapable that his tally should be higher when considering the chances that he passes up, and that effort in the 55th minute today is another example.

The Uruguayan is capable of conjuring show-stopping moments of quality, such as his chipped finish against Brentford in February and his last-gasp winner at Nottingham Forest last month, but far too often he fails to capitalise on opportunities that he’d be expected to score.

If Nunez can add a truly cold-blooded edge to his finishing, he’d be a phenomenal player, but he simply must be more clinical – especially on days like this where Liverpool badly needed him to be at his sharpest.

