(Video) ‘Ticks every single box’ – Don Hutchison names the one player he’d love Liverpool to sign

Don Hutchison has named the one player that he’d love for Liverpool to sign if they could viably do so.

The former Reds midfielder was on ESPN FC alongside Steve Nicol when they were asked which footballer they’d bring to Anfield if they could do so, other than Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

The 52-year-old’s reply was instant: “Jude Bellingham, all day long. He’s got charisma. As Steve mentioned, he’d run all day, pass all day, score all day. He ticks every single box. Jude Bellingham by a mile.”

Of course, Liverpool had been strongly linked with the England superstar for some time before he ultimately joined Real Madrid last summer, a move which has so far worked out wonderfully for him and his club.

The 20-year-old midfielder has already netted 20 times in 33 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, proving to be worth every penny of his €103m (£88.2m) transfer fee.

Realistically it doesn’t seem any bit likely that the Reds would sign him in the foreseeable future, but if a viable opportunity were to present itself further down the line, we’re sure that every LFC fan would be thrilled to see Bellingham pulling on the iconic red shirt.

You can view the pundits’ picks below (from 3:57), via ESPN FC on YouTube: