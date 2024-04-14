(Video) Richard Keys and Andy Gray disagree over Liverpool’s title hopes after damaging defeat

Richard Keys and Andy Gray had differing opinions as to whether or not Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes are sunk after their defeat to Crystal Palace today.

A hugely damaging week has seen the Reds drop five points in two top-flight matches and go down 0-3 to Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, all but ending their hopes of winning that competition.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS moments after the final whistle at Anfield this afternoon as he noticed the desolate faces on the LFC players, Keys said: “And then there were two. They know.

“It very much depends on what Arsenal do against Aston Villa shortly, but right now you’d have to draw the conclusion that that marks the end of Liverpool’s title chase.”

Gray agreed that the Reds are now outsiders in the titler race but refused to rule them out entirely, replying: “Not quite. It makes them third favourites. They’re still in it. Did anyone expect this today? There are plenty of games left, Richard, but of the three now, they look the least likely.”

We’re with the former Everton striker on this one – the last two league results have been hugely damaging for Liverpool’s title hopes, but they’re still only two points behind Manchester City, who began the day top of the table.

With six matches still to play, it’s far from implausible that Jurgen Klopp’s side could fight back to lift the trophy in five week’s time, but they certainly can’t afford too many more days like this one, where they wasted so many chances against Palace and ended up regretting it.

Down but not out – we keep fighting!

You can view the post-match reaction from Keys and Gray below, via @beINSPORTS_EN on X: