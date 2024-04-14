Jurgen Klopp has a theory why Liverpool lost again at home in title blow

What a time for Liverpool Football Club to implode.

Jurgen Klopp told reporters after the game that he felt his side had played a ‘good game, without scoring’.

When asked to diagnose why the Merseysiders had fallen short amid a push for a second league title under the German tactician, he told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): “Where it’s coming from? How can I answer that one 100%?

“But it’s only a few days ago that we played a bad game so it might have something to do with that.

“Actually it was a really good game, without scoring. But it’s not that easy unfortunately.”

Liverpool’s latest defeat at Anfield sees them hand title rivals Arsenal an opportunity to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

A hangover from Atalanta?

A prior body blow issued by Gian Piero Gasperini most certainly can at an ill time.

Klopp had promised in the aftermath, however, that there would be a reaction against Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace in the league.

One much-improved second half later, though, and we’re not looking into the barrel of a 2023/24 campaign with only a League Cup to show for our efforts.

In the 56-year-old’s final season at Anfield, that’s not just a disappointment – it’s pure heartbreak.

