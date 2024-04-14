“I’m a good lip reader…” – BBC pundit spotted Klopp’s reaction to Eze’s winning goal

Neil Lennon couldn’t help but notice Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the goal which consigned Liverpool to a second home defeat in four days this afternoon.

Crystal Palace left Anfield with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Eberechi Eze’s 14th-minute strike, with the 25-year-old left with charitable time and space to steer the ball past Alisson Becker for the match-winning moment.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Celtic manager pointed the finger of blame at several Reds players over that costly moment.

Lennon said: “I’m just looking at Jurgen Klopp’s reaction. I’m a good lip-reader; he’s gone ‘wow’. It’s a really good move from Palace, nine or 10 passes, cut back to Eze. Down Palace’s left-hand side, they are getting a lot of joy.

“Bradley is roaming and wandering and they have been punished. Endo is not picking up, Van Dijk is not picking up. Konate is ball-watching. It’s a wonderful goal.”

Klopp appeared to be stunned and speechless over the manner in which Liverpool conceded that goal, and his reaction was bound to have been mirrored by Reds fans everywhere.

Jamie Carragher spoke before the match of how LFC needed to tighten up defensively and kick their habit of falling behind if they’re to stay in the title race, but those familiar failings were borne out again today, and this time there wasn’t to be a determined comeback to secure victory.

From the defensive lapse which led to Eze scoring, to wasting a succession of chances in the second half, this result was a collective blemish from Klopp’s side, whose form has nosedived at the worst possible stage of the season.

Klopp seemed to be at a loss afterwards to explain how Liverpool got nothing out of this match, and one can only imagine how he dealt with the lack of concentration over the goal which ultimately consigned his team to a hugely damaging defeat.

