Liverpool fan’s X-rated 6-word message to Klopp sums up first half frustration at Anfield

From being in contention for a quadruple just a month ago, Liverpool’s season is in danger of unravelling after a chastening first two weeks of April.

With the FA Cup gone and a 3-0 first leg deficit to overcome against Atalanta in the Europa League, in addition to dropped Premier League points at Old Trafford last week, the Reds have lost form at the worst possible time.

They went in at half-time this afternoon trailing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace, with Jurgen Klopp’s side in danger of a second home defeat in the space of 72 hours, having previously gone 14 months unbeaten at Anfield.

The frustrations of the Merseyside faithful were summed up by one exclamation overheard by the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle in the press box, with a nearby supporter shouting: “This is a f***ing joke, Jurgen”.

"This is a fucking joke, Jurgen" comes the shout from one fan near the press box. With probably only two more home games under Klopp to come, #LFC need to start enjoying themselves again — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 14, 2024

In previous campaigns, Liverpool’s Premier League title run-ins have played out amid the backdrop of a raucous Anfield, with vibrant greetings for the team bus as it approached the stadium and a relentless noise during the game.

Unfortunately, another flat and error-strewn performance in the first half this afternoon has left fans understandaly frustrated, with zero wriggle room if the Reds are to see off Manchester City and Arsenal in the race for glory.

As Doyle frighteningly pointed out, this is likely to be Klopp’s third-last game at Anfield as LFC manager, barring a European miracle later this week.

The danger is that, by the time Liverpool’s next home match against Tottenham on 5 May comes around, there could be precious little to play for other than pride, if a gap has formed to the other title contenders by then.

At the time of writing, we still have 45 minutes to turn things around against Palace. A big, big response is needed after half-time.

