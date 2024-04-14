Oh no: ‘Magnificent’ Liverpool player carried off pitch as fresh injury rocks Reds

The sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold entering the pitch would normally be a completely heartwarming moment for the Anfield crowd.

Unfortunately, the No.66’s return to action came at the expense of what could be a serious injury for Liverpool’s deputy right-back Conor Bradley.

The ‘magnificent’ (as described by Robbie Fowler via TNT Sports) Northern Irishman seemed in some discomfort after a battle with Eberechi Eze and had to be escorted off the pitch by a couple of physios.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming on for Conor Bradley who has hurt himself in a tackle on Eberechi Eze. The Northern Ireland defender earns a standing ovation as he hobbles off. https://t.co/KCrpk3DMJ6 — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 14, 2024

Selected by 9.7% of #FPL managers, Conor Bradley limps off the field with an injury 🤕#LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/wyLTIWevIs — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 14, 2024

Did Crystal Palace end Liverpool’s title challenge

We don’t want to be reactionary in our analysis of our 1-0 home defeat to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace.

That said, it’s extremely difficult to see how we manage to restore momentum at such a pivotal stage of the season having handed Arsenal an opportunity to go three points clear at the top of the table.

Bear in mind Manchester City have already secured a two-point advantage with their 5-1 hammering over Luton Town at the weekend.

Only six opportunities left in the league… and our rivals haven’t forgotten how to string a pass together.

