(Video) ‘They haven’t got…’ – Merson makes peculiar Liverpool claim despite costly defeat v Palace

There’s plenty which can be said about Liverpool after their costly defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, but one criticism from Paul Merson seems rather peculiar.

The Reds failed to score in losing at home for the second time in four days, going down 0-1 to the Eagles after the 0-3 thrashing by Atalanta on Thursday, and they wasted a succession of chances in the second half against Oliver Glasner’s side.

Speaking on Sky Sports shortly after the full-time whistle, with Manchester City retaining top spot ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Aston Villa, the pundit said of LFC: “They haven’t got a natural goalscorer, and that’s Arsenal’s problem as well.

“Man City have got a natural goalscorer and they’re top of the league at the moment. I’m disappointed for Liverpool. I feel sorry for them…they’re near-on out of it now.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side can certainly be accused of being far too wasteful in their last two league games against Manchester United and Palace, but to say that they don’t have a ‘natural goalscorer’ is head-scratching.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have hit 82 goals between them this season, with the Egyptian netting 209 times for Liverpool in his seven years at Anfield.

The Reds definitely have prolific forwards in their squad, but unfortunately their form has deserted them at the worst possible juncture, with the Premier League title at risk of drifting out of reach after a hugely damaging eight days.

You can view Merson’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: