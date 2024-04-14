(Video) ‘I’m told…’ – Journalist hints at Liverpool’s ‘preference’ in new manager search

One reliable journalist has claimed that Liverpool have ‘two leading candidates’ when it comes to appointing their next manager.

The Reds are continuing to seek out the right successor to Jurgen Klopp, although some pundits have claimed that Michael Edwards and co have internally made up their mind already.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Mark Ogden hinted that the Anfield hierarchy have narrowed down their search to a couple of names who’ve been linked heavily with the role in recent weeks, with one of those appearing to have a narrow advantage.

He outlined: “What I’ve been told is that Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi are the two leading candidates. There were some suggestions last week that De Zerbi had kind of fallen down the list a little bit.

“I’m told that isn’t the case, but Amorim is the guy that probably shades the preference in the sense that he’s managing a big club already. He’s won a title and it looks like he’s gonna win another title, so his pedigree in the sense of managing a big club is established.

“De Zerbi hasn’t quite done that yet, and I think that would be a little bit of a hesitation. Can he handle the intensity of managing Liverpool? I suppose he could, but the benefit that De Zerbi has is that he knows the Premier League. He’s managed in the Premier League for a season and a half.”

As Ogden has highlighted, Amorim’s title-winning pedigree in Portugal could give him the edge over De Zerbi when it comes to Liverpool making their final decision on their next manager.

There are still hurdles to clear in terms of stumping up for his release clause and persuading him to take the job if indeed he’s their preferred candidate, but hopefully the Anfield hierarchy will end up getting whoever their first-choice option might be.

You can view Ogden’s comments in full below, via ESPN UK on YouTube: