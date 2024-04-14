(Video) Andy Robertson bails LFC out with incredible off-the-line clearance after Van Dijk slip

Liverpool, it seems, are yet to learn the harsh lessons of their last two competitive fixtures.

Virgil van Dijk’s slip inside our final third left invited Jean-Philippe Mateta to have a go on goal, with the 26-year-old managing to dink an effort past the advancing Alisson Becker.

Step forward, Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international was fortunately around to scoop the ball off the line with a stunning clearance to prevent the visitors from doubling their lead at Anfield.

