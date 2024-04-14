Andy Robertson spots Liverpool crowd’s telling behaviour during Palace shocker

Andy Robertson has admitted he could feel the Liverpool home crowd’s anxiety during the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Can you blame them? The Merseysiders were second-best for the first half of action at Anfield, with a second-half improvement not enough to save any points.

“I’m not sure. The crowd were anxious today, and rightly so the way we were passing the ball, giving it away and giving chances. Maybe we reacted to that. Maybe players who aren’t as experienced at being in a title race,” the Scotland international’s quotes were shared on BBC Sport.

“But we’re all quality players and that’s why you are at Liverpool and you have to deal with that pressure.

“Second half we were better but we didn’t take them. All the strikers had a chance and if you don’t take them you get punished.”

Jurgen Klopp pointed to a potential hangover from a damaging 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta mid-week.

Liverpool crowd not to blame for latest disappointment

Some were quick to lay the blame at the feet of the home support and, in particular, fan groups like Spirit of Shankly for a lacklustre atmosphere in the Europa League.

We’ve made our thoughts very clear on this matter: Fan groups have EVERY right to protest the rise in ticket prices in a cost of living crisis and in general!

Whilst we can more than understand this overwhelming sense of anxiety in the stands may have negatively impacted the players there can be little in the way of excuses left for such an appalling performance.

Where was the reaction promised? Where’s the sense of fight in a season run-in that could yield a Premier League medal?

