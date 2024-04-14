(Video) Watch what Darwin Nunez did on Liverpool bench immediately after Jones miss

Liverpool fans, staff and players alike were left clutching at their hairlines as Curtis Jones failed to put capitalise on Cody Gakpo’s sumptuous through ball.

The Scouse Academy graduate was put through on goal in the second-half and his resulting miss inspired scenes of dejection on the Reds bench.

Substituted striker Darwin Nunez was spotted venting his frustrations at one of the seats as the Merseysiders stumbled toward yet another home defeat in the space of three days.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @nunez99_):